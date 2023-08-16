Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] moved up 9.92: Why It’s Important

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] closed the trading session at $1.33 on 08/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.0801, while the highest price level was $1.41. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual August Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 16-17, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.82 percent and weekly performance of 3.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, LLAP reached to a volume of 7556240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -17.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4322, while it was recorded at 1.2220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8010 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Total Capital for LLAP is now -65.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91. Additionally, LLAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 215.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] managed to generate an average of -$341,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.