Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell -73.01% so far this year. What now?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] gained 24.40% or 0.81 points to close at $4.13 with a heavy trading volume of 6901446 shares. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM that SYTA: Siyata Mobile reports 2nd quarter 2023 financial and operating results which showed triple digit revenue growth.

By Thomas Kerr, CFA.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $4.31, the shares rose to $5.09 and dropped to $3.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYTA points out that the company has recorded -72.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 181.65K shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 6901446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYTA shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for SYTA stock

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Total Capital for SYTA is now -188.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.16. Additionally, SYTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] managed to generate an average of -$665,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SYTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SYTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.