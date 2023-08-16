SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $25

SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ: SCYX] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.36 during the day while it closed the day at $2.75. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SCYNEXIS Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

SCYNEXIS reported the closing of an exclusive license agreement with GSK for BREXAFEMME® (Ibrexafungerp Tablets). SCYNEXIS received an upfront payment of $90 million upon deal close.

SCYNEXIS announced the achievement of the first development milestone of $25 million under the exclusive license agreement with GSK, based on the progression of the Phase 3 MARIO trial of ibrexafungerp in invasive candidiasis.

SCYNEXIS Inc. stock has also loss -7.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCYX stock has declined by -1.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 75.72% and gained 76.28% year-on date.

The market cap for SCYX stock reached $100.43 million, with 47.76 million shares outstanding and 36.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 270.71K shares, SCYX reached a trading volume of 3681349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCYX shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for SCYNEXIS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCYNEXIS Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.26.

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, SCYX shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1684.48 and a Gross Margin at +71.70. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1233.73.

Return on Total Capital for SCYX is now -120.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -282.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,681.66. Additionally, SCYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,494.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,744,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.SCYNEXIS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

