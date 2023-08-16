Salesforce Inc. [CRM] Revenue clocked in at $32.19 billion, up 57.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] closed the trading session at $208.78 on 08/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $207.84, while the highest price level was $212.37. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Salesforce Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call.

Results to be released on August 30, 2023, after market close.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.46 percent and weekly performance of -1.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 4075394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Salesforce Inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $241.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CRM stock trade performance evaluation

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.41, while it was recorded at 208.73 for the last single week of trading, and 181.96 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.09. Salesforce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.66.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salesforce Inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.50. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salesforce Inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Salesforce Inc. [CRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 25.12%.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.