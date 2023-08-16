Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] Is Currently 11.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] gained 11.90% or 0.03 points to close at $0.23 with a heavy trading volume of 9753158 shares. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Futuris Acquires Healthcare Staffing Business from Recruiter.com.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (“Recruiter.com” or “the Company”) today shares exciting news: Futuris Company (OTC: FTRS), a leader in Human Capital Management (HCM), has reached an agreement to acquire the Company’s specialized healthcare staffing business, pending client approvals.

This strategic move cements Futuris’ place within the healthcare staffing industry and underscores both companies’ shared commitment to expanding services and promoting growth. According to the agreement’s terms, Recruiter.com will transition specific client contracts to Futuris or its related entities. The transaction compensation incorporates Futuris stock, valued at $500,000 (subject to adjustments as per the agreement’s terms), and a share of the ongoing gross profit, with a maximum limit of $2 million.

It opened the trading session at $0.2577, the shares rose to $0.26 and dropped to $0.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCRT points out that the company has recorded -43.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, RCRT reached to a volume of 9753158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCRT shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for RCRT stock

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, RCRT shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2316, while it was recorded at 0.1997 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3369 for the last 200 days.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.53 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.93.

Return on Total Capital for RCRT is now -80.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, RCRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] managed to generate an average of -$366,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]

