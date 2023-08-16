Polished.com Inc. [POL] Stock trading around $0.13 per share: What’s Next?

Polished.com Inc. [AMEX: POL] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 08/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.13, while the highest price level was $0.17. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Polished.com Announces Results for Second Quarter of 2023.

Reaffirms Previously Stated Guidance for FY 2023.

Polished.com Inc. (NYSE American: POL) (“Polished” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s 10-Q and additional information can be found on its investor relations website: https://investor.polished.com/financials/sec-filings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.99 percent and weekly performance of -26.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -74.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, POL reached to a volume of 9779148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polished.com Inc. [POL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polished.com Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for POL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

POL stock trade performance evaluation

Polished.com Inc. [POL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.25. With this latest performance, POL shares dropped by -74.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.97 for Polished.com Inc. [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4311, while it was recorded at 0.1647 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5506 for the last 200 days.

Polished.com Inc. [POL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc. [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polished.com Inc. [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.10. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Polished.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Polished.com Inc. [POL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of POL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in POL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in POL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.