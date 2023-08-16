NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] Is Currently 6.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] gained 6.87% or 0.38 points to close at $5.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3375839 shares. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Great Lakes Receives Notice to Proceed on Largest Project Undertaken in its History for the Dredge and Disposal Construction Agreement with NextDecade Corporation.

The work includes deepening the entrance channel to the western end of the RGLNG property also known as Phase 1 of the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvements. This also includes the development of two ship berths and turning basin for the Rio Grande LNG facility. This project will enhance commercial navigation into and out of the Port of Brownsville and ensure the safe and reliable access of LNG carriers to the Rio Grande LNG facility. Great Lakes is expected to start this project later this year.

It opened the trading session at $5.97, the shares rose to $6.29 and dropped to $5.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEXT points out that the company has recorded -15.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, NEXT reached to a volume of 3375839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-16-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for NEXT stock

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.30. With this latest performance, NEXT shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]

The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.