Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] Stock trading around $9.01 per share: What’s Next?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] gained 4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $9.01 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Navitas Semiconductor Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Navitas Semiconductor.

Revenue up 110% from prior year, and up 35% from prior quarter.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation represents 156.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.66 billion with the latest information. NVTS stock price has been found in the range of $8.46 to $10.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 8665226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for NVTS stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -317.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.64. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +198.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVTS is now -51.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, NVTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] managed to generate an average of $321,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.