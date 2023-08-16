Market cap of Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] reaches 40.42B – now what?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.23%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Suncor Energy Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and derived from the company’s condensed consolidated financial statements which are based on Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), specifically International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company’s Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (adjusted funds from operations, adjusted operating earnings, free funds flow and net debt) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.’s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2023) – Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU).

Over the last 12 months, SU stock dropped by -5.22%. The one-year Suncor Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.34. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.42 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, SU stock reached a trading volume of 6171366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $37.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.91, while it was recorded at 31.51 for the last single week of trading, and 31.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -8.04%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.