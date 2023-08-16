Market cap of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] reaches 360.25M – now what?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: SRRK] loss -3.09% or -0.22 points to close at $6.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3377762 shares. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Scholar Rock Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Business Progress.

– Recently presented 36-month apitegromab extension data from Phase 2 TOPAZ trial demonstrate long-term substantial and sustained improvement of motor function and further strengthen conviction in pivotal Phase 3 SAPPHIRE trial.

– Pivotal Phase 3 SAPPHIRE trial evaluating apitegromab on track to complete enrollment in Q3 2023 with top-line data expected in 2H 2024.

It opened the trading session at $7.04, the shares rose to $7.16 and dropped to $6.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SRRK points out that the company has recorded -31.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 326.26K shares, SRRK reached to a volume of 3377762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRK shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

Trading performance analysis for SRRK stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.15. With this latest performance, SRRK shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 8.42 for the last 200 days.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.81 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -405.21.

Return on Total Capital for SRRK is now -46.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.67. Additionally, SRRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] managed to generate an average of -$1,179,842 per employee.Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]

The top three institutional holders of SRRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SRRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SRRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.