Market cap of Energous Corporation [WATT] reaches 16.73M – now what?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] traded at a low on 08/15/23, posting a -18.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM that Energous Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on August 16, 2023 and the company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on August 16, 2023 with the new CUSIP number 29272C202.

The company is implementing the reverse stock split to enable it to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3199220 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energous Corporation stands at 14.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.03%.

The market cap for WATT stock reached $16.73 million, with 91.06 million shares outstanding and 91.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 678.85K shares, WATT reached a trading volume of 3199220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energous Corporation [WATT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WATT shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WATT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has WATT stock performed recently?

Energous Corporation [WATT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.20. With this latest performance, WATT shares dropped by -30.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.32 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2590, while it was recorded at 0.2144 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5905 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3040.91 and a Gross Margin at -164.79. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3086.41.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -69.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$611,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Energous Corporation [WATT]

The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.