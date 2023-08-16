Market cap of Castellum Inc. [CTM] reaches 23.69M – now what?

Castellum Inc. [AMEX: CTM] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.59 during the day while it closed the day at $0.51. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Castellum, Inc. Announces Strong Second Quarter Financial Results.

Castellum Inc. stock has also gained 46.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTM stock has declined by -42.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.02% and lost -59.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CTM stock reached $23.69 million, with 43.06 million shares outstanding and 17.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 334.88K shares, CTM reached a trading volume of 4785739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Castellum Inc. [CTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTM shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castellum Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

CTM stock trade performance evaluation

Castellum Inc. [CTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.31. With this latest performance, CTM shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Castellum Inc. [CTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4827, while it was recorded at 0.3992 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8999 for the last 200 days.

Castellum Inc. [CTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castellum Inc. [CTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.30 and a Gross Margin at +41.71. Castellum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for CTM is now -34.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castellum Inc. [CTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.65. Additionally, CTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castellum Inc. [CTM] managed to generate an average of -$72,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Castellum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Castellum Inc. [CTM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CTM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CTM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.