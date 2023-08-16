Market Analysts see Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] falling to $6. Time to buy?

Design Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DSGN] loss -70.46% or -5.17 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 16021117 shares. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Design Therapeutics Provides Pipeline Update and Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Initial Data from Phase 1 Multiple-Ascending Dose Trial of DT-216 for Friedreich Ataxia Showed Significant Increase in FXN mRNA Levels in Skeletal Muscle.

Company Expects to Resume a Multiple Dose Phase 1 Clinical Study with DT-216 with an Improved Formulation in the Second Half of 2024 and Report Data in the First Half of 2025.

It opened the trading session at $2.83, the shares rose to $2.87 and dropped to $2.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DSGN points out that the company has recorded -68.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 55.92% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 220.24K shares, DSGN reached to a volume of 16021117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSGN shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Design Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-16-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Design Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77.

Trading performance analysis for DSGN stock

Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.50. With this latest performance, DSGN shares dropped by -68.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.98 for Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DSGN is now -18.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, DSGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN] managed to generate an average of -$479,606 per employee.Design Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.30 and a Current Ratio set at 35.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Design Therapeutics Inc. [DSGN]

The top three institutional holders of DSGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DSGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DSGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.