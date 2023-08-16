Market Analysts see Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Delcath Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: DCTH] traded at a high on 08/15/23, posting a 81.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.67. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:10 PM that Delcath Systems, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of HEPZATO KIT™ for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Unresectable Hepatic-Dominant Metastatic Uveal Melanoma.

HEPZATO KIT is the only FDA approved liver-directed therapy to treat metastatic uveal melanoma.

Approval includes treatment naïve and previously treated patients and is not limited by HLA genotype.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 104822974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delcath Systems Inc. stands at 21.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.97%.

The market cap for DCTH stock reached $61.52 million, with 15.28 million shares outstanding and 10.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 160.10K shares, DCTH reached a trading volume of 104822974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCTH shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Delcath Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delcath Systems Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.21.

How has DCTH stock performed recently?

Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.31. With this latest performance, DCTH shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1245.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.62. Delcath Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1342.70.

Return on Total Capital for DCTH is now -171.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,198.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.21. Additionally, DCTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH] managed to generate an average of -$702,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Delcath Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delcath Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Delcath Systems Inc. [DCTH]

