Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell -3.74% so far this year. What now?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] traded at a low on 08/15/23, posting a -16.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.09. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Significant reduction in losses and progress towards profitability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4108753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jumia Technologies AG stands at 8.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.94%.

The market cap for JMIA stock reached $310.90 million, with 100.62 million shares outstanding and 100.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 4108753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has JMIA stock performed recently?

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.45. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.15 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.37.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -73.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.93. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] managed to generate an average of -$55,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JMIA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JMIA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.