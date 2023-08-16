JP Morgan lifts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $13.44 on 08/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.29, while the highest price level was $13.76. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ZIM to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-800-715-9871 (toll free) or +1-646-307-1963; Israel +972-3-376-1144, UK/international +44-(0)20-3481-4247, and reference conference ID 8182738. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website..

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.82 percent and weekly performance of -7.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 3618381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.45 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.41 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 66.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 59.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.82. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] managed to generate an average of $707,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.