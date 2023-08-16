Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Stock trading around $5.94 per share: What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.08 during the day while it closed the day at $5.94. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) (the “Company,” “Hudson Pacific,” or “HPP”), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We continued to focus on the controllable aspects of our business during the quarter, which included leasing and expense management, given the industry challenges we are working to navigate,” said Victor Coleman, Chairman & CEO. “Last month, the national entertainment strike expanded, with the actors joining the writers on strike for the first time since 1960. A strike of this magnitude, while rare and historically short-term, can be extremely impactful and far-reaching. We’re working diligently to mitigate its impact and to ensure our studio business is well positioned to capture the potential surge in production upon resolution. Regarding our office portfolio, a greater percentage of our tenants are starting to enforce back-to-office requirements, which we believe could ultimately result in the need for more office space as workforces have grown on a net basis over the past five years in many industries central to our leasing efforts. The timeline for tenant decision making remains extended, but increased interest is signaling that office fundamentals could begin to evolve in a more positive manner in our west coast markets. With our attention to capital preservation and addressing our debt maturities, we expect to overcome today’s challenges and capitalize on longer-term tenant activity within our attractive portfolio.”.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock has also loss -7.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPP stock has inclined by 36.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.07% and lost -38.95% year-on date.

The market cap for HPP stock reached $825.36 million, with 140.91 million shares outstanding and 136.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 3698463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $5.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.