HSBC Securities lifts Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE: UGP] traded at a high on 08/15/23, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.73.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3513462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.70%.

The market cap for UGP stock reached $4.23 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 751.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, UGP reached a trading volume of 3513462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGP shares is $3.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has UGP stock performed recently?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, UGP shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.12. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for UGP is now 13.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.37. Additionally, UGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] managed to generate an average of $151,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.79.Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]

The top three institutional holders of UGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.