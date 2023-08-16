Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] Stock trading around $2.85 per share: What’s Next?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GROV] closed the trading session at $2.85 on 08/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.31, while the highest price level was $3.29. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Grove Collaborative Announces Leadership Updates.

Jeff Yurcisin, former CEO of Zulily and Shopbop, Named Chief Executive Officer.

Co- Founder Stuart Landesberg named Executive Chairman of the Board.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.86 percent and weekly performance of 35.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 187.21K shares, GROV reached to a volume of 7339172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROV shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

GROV stock trade performance evaluation

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.71. With this latest performance, GROV shares gained by 46.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.44 for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.85 and a Gross Margin at +48.10. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.28.

Return on Total Capital for GROV is now -58.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 305.63. Additionally, GROV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV] managed to generate an average of -$159,482 per employee.Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. [GROV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GROV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GROV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GROV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.