Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Revenue clocked in at $3.64 billion, up 21.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] price plunged by -12.40 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM that GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2023.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

A sum of 4163526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares reached a high of $3.325 and dropped to a low of $3.095 until finishing in the latest session at $3.25.

The one-year GOL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.48. The average equity rating for GOL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-16-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

GOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.92. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.27.

Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,265.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$111,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.