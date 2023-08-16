For The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], Analyst sees a drop to $155. What next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] plunged by -$1.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $155.97 during the day while it closed the day at $154.79. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Crest and Oral-B Team up With Jesse Williams to Discuss the Importance of Oral Care Supplies for Back-to-School 2023.

With nearly 90% of adults unaware that tooth decay is the #1 chronic disease among children, Crest and Oral-B are doubling down their #ClosingAmericasSmileGap efforts with a new back-to-school campaign.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Between taking tests, fitting in, making the team and everything in between, it’s tough being a kid. But it’s even harder for the millions of children without basic oral care supplies. For them, a toothbrush and toothpaste are so much more than just basic necessities: They’re game-changers.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock has also loss -1.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PG stock has declined by -0.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.51% and gained 2.13% year-on date.

The market cap for PG stock reached $362.77 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 6916668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $166.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 26.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.14, while it was recorded at 156.12 for the last single week of trading, and 147.46 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.05. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.53. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 6.76%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.