For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], Analyst sees a rise to $19.50. What next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] price plunged by -1.62 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that TechnipFMC Receives Significant Award from Azule Energy in Angola.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has received a significant(1) award by Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for its Ndungu project, offshore Angola.

The Ndungu project will tie into Block 15/06 West Hub, where TechnipFMC was recently awarded a substantial flexible pipe contract. Through this extension, the Company was able to provide an optimized solution that enables Azule to maintain schedule and achieve efficiencies.

A sum of 5478790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.44M shares. TechnipFMC plc shares reached a high of $18.53 and dropped to a low of $18.21 until finishing in the latest session at $18.23.

The one-year FTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.95. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $21.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.81, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

FTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.