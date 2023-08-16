For Ferroglobe PLC [GSM], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.58 during the day while it closed the day at $5.14. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Ferroglobe Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Ferroglobe PLC stock has also gained 3.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSM stock has inclined by 15.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.29% and gained 33.51% year-on date.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for GSM stock reached $983.28 million, with 187.87 million shares outstanding and 109.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 931.97K shares, GSM reached a trading volume of 4730891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GSM stock trade performance evaluation

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.28. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GSM is now 50.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.35. Additionally, GSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] managed to generate an average of $126,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.