F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] Revenue clocked in at $171.20 million, down -94.11% YTD: What’s Next?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FXLV] price plunged by -76.76 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that F45 Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist and Deregister its Securities.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) (“F45” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and to deregister its common stock under Section 12(b) and Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), as well as suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As previously disclosed, the Company received a notice from the NYSE that it is not currently in compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE because the Company is behind in its public filings and because the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Since receipt of such notice, the Company’s common stock has generally continued to trade below $1.00 per share. In response, the Company has evaluated whether to remain listed or to go dark and has determined that going dark is the best path for the Company due to the expected substantial cost savings and the Company’s current inability to realize the traditional benefits of public company status. The Company’s continued low trading value, and the resulting low trading price, affects the Company’s ability to raise capital from the public markets, effectively use its securities as transaction consideration or attract interest from institutional investors or market analysts. Despite the lack of these benefits, the Company incurs all of the significant annual expenses and indirect costs associated with being a public company. As a result of going dark, the Company will no longer be obligated to pay these significant expenses and will experience substantial cost savings.

A sum of 10194563 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 440.47K shares. F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2201 and dropped to a low of $0.15 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

The one-year FXLV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.14. The average equity rating for FXLV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FXLV shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FXLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F45 Training Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FXLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

FXLV Stock Performance Analysis:

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -77.43. With this latest performance, FXLV shares dropped by -71.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FXLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.41 for F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6464, while it was recorded at 0.6042 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7620 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F45 Training Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.46. F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.33.

Return on Total Capital for FXLV is now -126.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -292.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] managed to generate an average of -$1,141,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FXLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FXLV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FXLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.