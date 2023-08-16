Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] Is Currently 29.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [NASDAQ: SOLO] closed the trading session at $0.87 on 08/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.726, while the highest price level was $0.9599. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ElectraMeccanica and Tevva Announce Proposed Merger Agreement Intended to Create a Market Leader in Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles – Focusing First in the United Kingdom, then in Europe and the United States.

Proposed Combination with ElectraMeccanica Expected to Accelerate Tevva’s Expansion in the Electric Medium- and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Industry, Which is Growing Rapidly and Expected to Reach $67 Billion in 2030 1.

Tevva has Leading Proprietary Electric Truck Technology and has Recently Commenced Deliveries to Fleet Customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.51 percent and weekly performance of 18.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 908.46K shares, SOLO reached to a volume of 6692220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLO shares is $1.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

SOLO stock trade performance evaluation

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.00. With this latest performance, SOLO shares gained by 13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7062, while it was recorded at 0.7247 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7760 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1507.62 and a Gross Margin at -457.90. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1815.77.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -52.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.40. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$1,178,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. [SOLO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SOLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.