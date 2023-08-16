CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $5.10

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] price surged by 5.42 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM that CommScope Launches SYSTIMAX Constellation Enterprise Power and Data Platform for the Hyperconnected Future.

Modular platform allows enterprises to build scalable 10G and fault-managed power networks incrementally with minimal cost, space, labor, and time.

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today the launch of its SYSTIMAX® Constellation™ edge-based platform for connecting and powering tomorrow’s hyperconnected enterprise. The system combines fault-managed power, hybrid power/data fiber and ceiling-based “Constellation Points” in a star topology to connect a vast number of network devices and systems.

A sum of 4410450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.48M shares. CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares reached a high of $3.97 and dropped to a low of $3.58 until finishing in the latest session at $3.89.

The one-year COMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.43. The average equity rating for COMM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $5.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

COMM Stock Performance Analysis:

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.33 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CommScope Holding Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.95.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -567.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$42,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

COMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to -2.40%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.