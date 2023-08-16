Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] fell -89.61% so far this year. What now?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CSSE] price plunged by -47.33 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Management to host a live webcast on August 14, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET.

Board of Directors to create a Strategic Review Committee to explore strategic options.

A sum of 3412864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 287.76K shares. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $0.80 and dropped to a low of $0.53 until finishing in the latest session at $0.53.

The one-year CSSE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.93. The average equity rating for CSSE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSSE shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

CSSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.85. With this latest performance, CSSE shares dropped by -51.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.74 for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1623, while it was recorded at 0.9001 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5451 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.84 and a Gross Margin at +6.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.17.

Return on Total Capital for CSSE is now -26.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 627.52. Additionally, CSSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 597.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] managed to generate an average of -$76,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. [CSSE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CSSE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CSSE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.