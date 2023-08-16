B. Riley Securities lifts Lilium N.V. [LILM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.06 at the close of the session, down -6.19%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Lilium releases Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 4997430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilium N.V. [LILM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.10

How has LILM stock performed recently?

Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.17. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3419, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1629 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V. [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for Lilium N.V. [LILM]

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.