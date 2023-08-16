AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] fell -23.55% so far this year. What now?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] slipped around -0.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.68 at the close of the session, down -15.68%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AST SpaceMobile Provides Second Quarter 2023 Business Update.

Confirmed historic space-based 4G LTE cellular broadband capabilities alongside AT&T, Vodafone and Nokia; and completed comprehensive interim financing package.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, is providing its business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock is now -23.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.91 and lowest of $3.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.27, which means current price is +0.55% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ASTS reached a trading volume of 6911463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has ASTS stock performed recently?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.41. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1054.35 and a Gross Margin at -374.77. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.86.

Return on Total Capital for ASTS is now -39.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.38. Additionally, ASTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] managed to generate an average of -$92,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]

The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.