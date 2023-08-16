Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is -11.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.51% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.05%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results and Increased Production Guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock dropped by -31.99%. The one-year Antero Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.44. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.26 billion, with 300.14 million shares outstanding and 276.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 4888552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $30.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 19.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 27.93 for the last single week of trading, and 26.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.86 and a Gross Margin at +51.84. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now 37.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of $3,240,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.