Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Is Currently 298.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 298.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 294.62%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO ACQUIRE ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Acquisition expands pipeline and diversifies portfolio to drive long-term growth.

Innovative potential new therapeutic option for rare/orphan neuropsychiatric disorders with high unmet medical needs.

Over the last 12 months, ZYNE stock rose by 3.85%. The one-year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.72. The average equity rating for ZYNE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.69 million, with 53.65 million shares outstanding and 50.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 192.56K shares, ZYNE stock reached a trading volume of 24153056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 294.62. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 296.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.17 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3649, while it was recorded at 0.5410 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4718 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -59.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,297,622 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZYNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZYNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.