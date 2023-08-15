ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Is Currently -1.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.59%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following investor events. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

Over the last 12 months, ZI stock dropped by -62.29%. The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.88. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.25 billion, with 401.19 million shares outstanding and 328.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 5117201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $28.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -32.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.47 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.75, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 25.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 16.22%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.