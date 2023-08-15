Yellow Corporation [YELL] Stock trading around $1.55 per share: What’s Next?

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] price plunged by -16.67 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Yellow Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Net loss for second quarter 2023 was $14.7 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to net income of $60.0 million, or $1.17 per share in the second quarter 2022.

A sum of 5231034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.77M shares. Yellow Corporation shares reached a high of $1.72 and dropped to a low of $1.51 until finishing in the latest session at $1.55.

The one-year YELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.0. The average equity rating for YELL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yellow Corporation [YELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yellow Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

YELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Yellow Corporation [YELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.50. With this latest performance, YELL shares gained by 47.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4984, while it was recorded at 2.0280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2884 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yellow Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yellow Corporation [YELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.05 and a Gross Margin at +3.05. Yellow Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for YELL is now 11.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Additionally, YELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yellow Corporation [YELL] managed to generate an average of $727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.23.Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Yellow Corporation [YELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.