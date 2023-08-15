why X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.64

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, down -2.34%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:05 AM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Updates, and Reports Emerging Data from Chronic Neutropenia Clinical Program.

Submission of first U.S. New Drug Application for mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome on track for early 2H 2023.

Emerging data from ongoing Phase 2 trial in certain chronic neutropenic disorders show mavorixafor durably increased neutrophil counts and enabled reductions in G-CSF dosing.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 25.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XFOR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.385 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.58, which means current price is +60.26% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 5398667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has XFOR stock performed recently?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.24. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -33.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.47 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8898, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4255 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]

