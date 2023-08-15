Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] jumped around 0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.40 at the close of the session, up 3.58%. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Chindata Group Enters into Definitive Agreement for “Going Private” Transaction.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with BCPE Chivalry Bidco Limited (“Parent”) and BCPE Chivalry Merger Sub Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$3.16 billion. As a result of the Merger, the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), each Class A ordinary share, par value US$0.00001 per share (each, a “Class A Ordinary Share”), and each Class B ordinary share, par value US$0.00001 per share (together with the Class A Ordinary Shares, each, a “Share”) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, other than the Excluded Shares, the Dissenting Shares (each as defined in the Merger Agreement) and Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (each, an “ADS”, representing two Class A Ordinary Shares), will be cancelled and cease to exist, in exchange for the right to receive US$4.30 in cash without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes, and each outstanding ADS, other than the ADSs representing the Excluded Shares, together with each Share represented by such ADSs, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$8.60 in cash without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes and certain fees to the ADS depositary (the “Merger Consideration”).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is now 5.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CD Stock saw the intraday high of $8.40 and lowest of $8.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.21, which means current price is +72.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 11152948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +40.67. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.32.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.35. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] managed to generate an average of $66,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]

The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.