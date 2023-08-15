U Power Limited [UCAR] moved up 37.65: Why It’s Important

U Power Limited [NASDAQ: UCAR] jumped around 1.83 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.69 at the close of the session, up 37.65%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that U Power Limited Enters into Framework Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd. in Japan.

Pursuant to the Framework Agreement: (1) Quantum Solutions agrees to advise on the selection and development of suitable EV models by leveraging its deep understanding of Japan’s EV market and consumer needs; (2) U Power agrees to provide battery-swapping technology, products, and compatible cloud service platforms according to Quantum Solutions’ requirements, (3) both parties intend to recruit other strategic partners in the field of new energy storage, such as battery developers, and may establish a joint venture in the future to further pursue their strategic cooperation, and (4) specifics of any such strategic cooperation will be determined in separate agreements as soon as practicable.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, UCAR reached a trading volume of 8012196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has UCAR stock performed recently?

U Power Limited [UCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for U Power Limited [UCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.58, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading.

U Power Limited [UCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U Power Limited [UCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.19 and a Gross Margin at -29.31. U Power Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -516.84.

Return on Total Capital for UCAR is now -14.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U Power Limited [UCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.66. Additionally, UCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U Power Limited [UCAR] managed to generate an average of -$45,525 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Insider trade positions for U Power Limited [UCAR]

The top three institutional holders of UCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UCAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UCAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.