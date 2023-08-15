The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] Revenue clocked in at $11.52 billion, up 6.47% YTD: What’s Next?

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] slipped around -0.35 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.03 at the close of the session, down -0.99%. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 9:01 PM that Williams Prices $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $350 million of its 5.400% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “new 2026 notes”) at a price of 100.181 percent of par and $900 million of its 5.300% Senior Notes due 2028 at a price of 99.886 percent of par. The new 2026 notes are an additional issuance of Williams’ 5.400% Senior Notes due 2026 issued on March 2, 2023 and will trade interchangeably with the $750 million aggregate principal amount of such notes outstanding, resulting in $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of such notes outstanding. The expected settlement date for the offering is August 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Williams intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of our near-term debt maturities.

The Williams Companies Inc. stock is now 6.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMB Stock saw the intraday high of $35.425 and lowest of $34.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.79, which means current price is +26.01% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 5002252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $36.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has WMB stock performed recently?

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.71, while it was recorded at 35.11 for the last single week of trading, and 31.64 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 3.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.