QuantumScape Corporation [QS] moved down -0.80: Why It’s Important

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.44 during the day while it closed the day at $7.44. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that QuantumScape Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of $300 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses. QuantumScape has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the Offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank acted as additional book-running managers.

QuantumScape Corporation stock has also loss -6.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QS stock has inclined by 28.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.38% and gained 31.22% year-on date.

The market cap for QS stock reached $3.62 billion, with 445.32 million shares outstanding and 344.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.14M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 6451544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.88 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -24.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.00. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$484,596 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.