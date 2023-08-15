Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Revenue clocked in at $10.50 million, down -90.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] price surged by 70.18 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Powerbridge Subsidiary Aledu Partners With Client To Integrate AI-Engineered Reading App Leveraging AI And ChatGPT.

Powerbridge Technologies (Nasdaq: PBTS), a leading provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announce today that its subsidiary, Ascendent Insight Education Co., Ltd. (“AIedu”) has formed a strategic partnership with a prominent player in the education industry to drive innovation in AI education. This partnership aims to leverage the partner company’s extensive user base and market presence to accelerate the adoption of AIedu’s flagship product, the Little Egg App.

The partner company has secured significant funding from renowned investors such as Qualcomm China, Zhen Fund, and New Oriental. Their market reach and financial backing bring added strength to the partnership with AIedu. With a nationwide coverage in China, the partner company serves over 10 million children, nearly 1 million teachers and 31.9 million parents, establishing itself as a one of the market leaders in the education industry.

A sum of 98206817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.4492 and dropped to a low of $0.1655 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The average equity rating for PBTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

PBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.41. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7944, while it was recorded at 0.1990 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5198 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.73 and a Gross Margin at +35.94. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.15.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -19.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.56. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$121,501 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.