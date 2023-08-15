Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain 7.70% so far this year. What now?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 1.44% or 0.37 points to close at $26.15 with a heavy trading volume of 7305507 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Pinterest Investor Day to Take Place September 19, 2023.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will hold an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The event will be held live at Pinterest’s headquarters in San Francisco and feature presentations by Pinterest’s CEO Bill Ready, CFO Julia Donnelly, as well as other leaders from across the company as they provide updates to the company’s long-term strategy, followed by live Q&A.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A link to the live webcast, replay, and presentation slides will be available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at investor.pinterestinc.com.

It opened the trading session at $25.61, the shares rose to $26.94 and dropped to $25.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded 5.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.81M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 7305507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $31.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.20.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 26.16 for the last single week of trading, and 25.45 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -2.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$24,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 30.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PINS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PINS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.