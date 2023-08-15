Morgan Stanley lifts Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RXRX] loss -2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $9.32 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Recursion Bridges the Protein and Chemical Space with Massive Protein-Ligand Interaction Predictions Spanning 36 Billion Compounds.

Recursion has predicted the protein target(s) for approximately 36 billion chemical compounds in the Enamine REAL Space, reported to be the world’s largest searchable chemical library. These advances were made possible by NVIDIA DGX Cloud supercomputing and the recent acquisition of Cyclica’s MatchMaker technology.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 196.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.87 billion with the latest information. RXRX stock price has been found in the range of $8.76 to $9.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 5155493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $15.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for RXRX stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.50. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.53 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -616.74 and a Gross Margin at -22.11. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.05.

Return on Total Capital for RXRX is now -45.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.50. Additionally, RXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.