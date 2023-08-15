Market cap of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] reaches 28.90B – now what?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] closed the trading session at $44.23 on 08/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.70, while the highest price level was $44.34. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Delta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered highest quarterly revenue and profitability in Delta’s history.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Strong June quarter operating cash flow enabled accelerated debt reduction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.60 percent and weekly performance of -2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 6350397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $61.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.74, while it was recorded at 44.82 for the last single week of trading, and 37.74 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 36.30%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.