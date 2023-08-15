Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 41.06M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] price plunged by -10.15 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Camber Energy Files 10-Q for Q2.

CEI Further Reduces Series C Pref. Stock & Improves Net Loss by ∼$63MM.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber”) announced today the filing its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the “Q2 Report”).

A sum of 4525429 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. Camber Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.66 and dropped to a low of $0.59 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.43.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.65. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8320, while it was recorded at 0.6418 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2376 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.