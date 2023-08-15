Market cap of AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] reaches 62.00M – now what?

AGBA Group Holding Limited [NASDAQ: AGBA] closed the trading session at $0.97 on 08/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.945, while the highest price level was $1.20. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that AGBA Group Delivers Q2 Results, Driving Continued Robust Revenue Growth Against Slow Economic Recovery.

Revenue for Q2 2023 of USD$17m, strong growth of 325% from last year.

Expansion into new geographies and evolution of product offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.01 percent and weekly performance of -7.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 399.31K shares, AGBA reached to a volume of 8770628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGBA Group Holding Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

AGBA stock trade performance evaluation

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, AGBA shares dropped by -27.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3205, while it was recorded at 0.9130 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5877 for the last 200 days.

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. AGBA Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.24.

Return on Total Capital for AGBA is now -120.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -235.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.88. Additionally, AGBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] managed to generate an average of -$292,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.AGBA Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.