Market Analysts see Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.15 during the day while it closed the day at $15.13. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results on August 24, 2023.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will publish its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 shareholder letter, including its financial results, on its investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/ on Thursday, August 24, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFRM stock has inclined by 25.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.85% and gained 56.46% year-on date.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $4.42 billion, with 297.20 million shares outstanding and 223.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.95M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 7369598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.41, while it was recorded at 15.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.