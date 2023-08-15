Infosys Limited [INFY] is -6.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM that Infosys launches new sonic identity to reinforce its brand purpose.

The signature tune signals the sound of opportunity that Infosys creates for people, businesses and communities.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled its sonic brand identity, the auditory equivalent of its blue visual identity and logo. As a strategic brand asset, the signature Infosys tune will serve to reinforce the company’s core identity and brand purpose – ‘to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities’, when stakeholders interact with the brand. The unique melody, the sonic landscape will be integrated across Infosys’ many platforms used by employees, and across brand assets, ranging from videos to signature events that the company’s clients and the broader community engage with.

A sum of 5406639 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.30M shares. Infosys Limited shares reached a high of $16.95 and dropped to a low of $16.74 until finishing in the latest session at $16.86.

The one-year INFY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.75. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 16.78 for the last single week of trading, and 17.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infosys Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 37.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.01. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $701,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

INFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Infosys Limited [INFY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.