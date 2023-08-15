For Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], Analyst sees a rise to $21.50. What next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.80 during the day while it closed the day at $19.41. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.658179 per share of Series F Preferred Stock, which reflects a rate of 10.53086%, equal to three-month LIBOR on the Dividend Determination date plus a spread of 4.993%.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series G Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.613609 per share of Series G Preferred Stock, which reflects a rate of 9.70986%, equal to three-month LIBOR on the Dividend Determination date plus a spread of 4.172%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock has also loss -2.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has inclined by 3.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.39% and lost -7.92% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $9.65 billion, with 494.17 million shares outstanding and 492.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 5010853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.32.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 19.86 for the last single week of trading, and 20.31 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.57.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 606.18. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of $10,716,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock