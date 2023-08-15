Doximity Inc. [DOCS] is -30.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] traded at a low on 08/14/23, posting a -2.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.21. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Doximity Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results.

Total revenues of $108.5 million, up 20% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4589130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Doximity Inc. stands at 4.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for DOCS stock reached $4.73 billion, with 194.52 million shares outstanding and 118.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, DOCS reached a trading volume of 4589130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $31.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

How has DOCS stock performed recently?

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.63. With this latest performance, DOCS shares dropped by -34.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.33 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.77, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 32.81 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 7.15%.

Insider trade positions for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DOCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DOCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.