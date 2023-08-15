Craig Hallum slashes price target on Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] – find out why.

Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGN] traded at a high on 08/14/23, posting a 16.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.42. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

– Origin 1 Initiated Start-Up, In-Line with Prior Guidance –.

– FDCA Mass Production Moves Forward to Origin 2, Rather Than Origin 3 as Initially Planned, Due to Strong Commercialization Progress and Higher-Margin Opportunities –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9805346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Origin Materials Inc. stands at 20.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.58%.

The market cap for ORGN stock reached $242.92 million, with 139.26 million shares outstanding and 112.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, ORGN reached a trading volume of 9805346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGN shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 142.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has ORGN stock performed recently?

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.36. With this latest performance, ORGN shares dropped by -64.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.61 for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.1707, while it was recorded at 2.5490 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6830 for the last 200 days.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ORGN is now -11.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.31. Additionally, ORGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] managed to generate an average of $506,897 per employee.Origin Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

Insider trade positions for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]

The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.