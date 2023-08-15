China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Stock trading around $0.77 per share: What’s Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] closed the trading session at $0.77 on 08/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.75, while the highest price level was $2.55. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” the “Company,” or “we”), a China-based company that operates two colleges and provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 7, 2023, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and the matter is closed.

On February 15, 2023, the Company was notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A), and was provided 180 calendar days, or until August 14, 2023, to regain compliance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.00 percent and weekly performance of -64.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CLEU reached to a volume of 14630130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.02. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.02 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CLEU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CLEU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.